Coronavirus in Kolkata: Airport bans entry of flights from these six cities; click to know the list

Kolkata airport authorities on Friday announced that the restrictions on arriving flights to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Airport in the city’s Dumdum area from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to August 15, 2020.

The airport authorties announced the same on Twitter.

Earlier, the airport had announced that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities from July 6 to July 19.

"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19," it had said in a tweet on July 4.