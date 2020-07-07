Coronavirus in Karnataka: Bengaluru records 800 cases on Tuesday

Karnataka’s capital Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief as the number of new Covid-19 cases dipped for the second consecutive day.

The city recorded 800 new cases on Tuesday against 1,235 on Sunday and 981 cases on Monday.

No new COVID-19 death was reported from the city Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada reported 83 new cases on Tuesday becoming the second-highest in the daily increase of cases. Dharwad (57), Kalaburagi and Bidar (51 each), Mysuru (49), Ballari (37), Uttara Kannada (35) and Shivamogga (33) were the other districts with more than 30 cases.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of widespread complaints of Covid patients struggling to get beds in private hospitals and the issue of over-pricing, the Karnataka High Court has initiated a suo motu public interest litigation.

The division bench led by Chief Justice AS Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy took cognisance of letters by lawyers including by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru (AAB), according to reports in the local media.