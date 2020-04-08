Coronavirus in India: Which states have extended the lockdown so far?

On Wednesday, the Congress government in Punjab led by Captain Amarinder Singh decided to extend the curfew till April 30 in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Also, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Goa government has decided to recommend an extension of the lockdown till April 30 to the Prime Minister's Office. "Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code should remain in place till the ongoing health crisis abates," said the Cabinet.

According to reports, the Maharashtra government is also likely to extend lockdown in Mumbai till April 30. “In Mumbai cases are rising too fast. In just 24 hours, 100 cases were reported on Tuesday,” said a senior state government officer. With the rise in number cases an extension of the lockdown for at least another two weeks was necessary to stop the virus from spreading, he added.

Earlier, the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested an extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday said that the experts have suggested an extension of lockdown to contain spread of the virus. "Situation in the country is akin to a social emergency; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant," he added.

More than 80% political parties have suggested extension of lockdown, said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Meanwhile, 5194 positive cases have been reported in India so far and the death toll is 149, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.