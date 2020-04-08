Coronavirus in Mumbai: PM to have video chat with CMs, to know their views on extending lockdown beyond April 14

Mumbai: Heeding the chorus for extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14, PM Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs on April 11 to ascertain their views and also review the ground level situation in their respective states.

Already, experts and some CMs have made a strong case for extending the lockdown to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

The April 11 meet comes close on the heels of the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao’s demand for continuing with the lockdown. ‘‘We need to save lives, later we can save the economy,” Rao, whose state has the fourth highest Covid cases, said on Monday.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot suggested the lockdown should be withdrawn in a phase. “We cannot withdraw lockdown immediately, it has to be done in a phased manner,” said Gehlot. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will extend lockdown if the need arises.