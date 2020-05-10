Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm, informed the Prime Minister's office. This will be PM Modi's fifth meeting via video-conference amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," PMO India tweeted.
Sources told ANI that the focus of the meeting will be on further increasing the economic activities and on tackling the pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is to end on May 17.
According to NDTV, the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers are also expected to discuss on the issue of the stranded migrant labourers.
Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to review their status of COVID-19 management.
The Chief Secretaries informed the Cabinet Secretary about the COVID-19 situation in their respective states, they also said that the economic activities also needed to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.
The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17.
Meanwhile, a spike of 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths was seen in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the country are now at 62,939, including 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
(With inputs from Agencies)
