'No leader wants to visit COVID hospitals': Activist after videos of dead bodies next to COVID-19 patients in Sion hospital goes viral

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, shocking videos have surfaced from Mumbai's Sion Hospital in which COVID-19 patients can be seen sleeping next to dead bodies, while others were found sleeping on the floor.

At a time when experts have suggested that social distancing is the main remedy to kill the contagious virus, many patients were found sharing the same bed, in the videos.

The video showing Covid-19 patients surrounded by dead bodies at the LTMG Sion Hospital later led to the removal of the hospital’s Dean Pramod Ingle, said a report by IANS. The reins of the prestigious hospital -- which is one of the major Covid-19 treatment facilities in the city -- has been handed over to Ramesh Bharmal, Dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

After the videos surfaced, netizens took to social media and slammed the administration for not looking after the coronavirus patients. Sucheta Dalal, a journalist and activist, taking to Twitter said, "Really worrying feedback from young doctors in Mumbai. #ThinkAboutIt they say. No leader or senior bureaucrat wants to visit COVID hospitals in PPE. Even the investigation into #SionHospital episode will happen on Zoom or video conference!"