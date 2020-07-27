Coronavirus in India: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar can become new COVID-19 hotspots, says report

As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 14 lakh-mark on Monday, a report in Hindustan Times said that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar can become new coronavirus hotspots.

According to the data analysed from India’s 20 most populous regions on three factors including rising positivity rate, high growth rate of daily cases, and low tests performed per million residents, these four states face an immediate risk of becoming new coronavirus hotspots.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have been the COVID-19 hotspots ever since the pandemic broke in India. However, Delhi has shown a remarkable turnaround over the last few days.

Meanwhile, India recorded 49,931 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 14,35,453 on Monday. The death toll mounted to 32,771 with 708 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 9,17,568 people have recovered from disease so far. India had crossed 13 lakhs COVID-19 cases on July 25.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,15,472 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday and overall 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested so far.