Coronavirus in India: Delhi's Nizamuddin area cordoned off after 200 people develop COVID-19 symptoms

A religious event held on March 18 had seen thousands come together in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. However, matters have since taken a grim turn with over 200 people who had been in the area at the time and who live around the mosque that had organised the event turning symptomatic.

On Monday, district officials took around 200 people to various hospitals. According to a report by The Hindu, the area around the mosque has been cordoned off by the Delhi Police, and drones are now monitoring the area to ensure that the coronavirus lockdown is followed.

It is not clear exactly how many people attended the event organised by the mosque. While one report by The Hindu talks about 500 people from different states who had attended the event, another report by the same publication voices the concern of Tamil Nadu officials that over 1,500 people may have been in attendance at the Tablighi Jamaat event.