Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 outbreak could peak mid-May, says Dr Om Shrivastav

Upon asking why there has been more number of cases in Mumbai, Shrivastav said, "The reason is that our testing has been on a large scale. The more you test, the more number of cases will be reported. And since there are travel restrictions, I don't think travel is one of the reasons for more number of cases in Mumbai."

Speaking about peak in coronavirus, he said, "It is difficult to say anything about this. But if you have to put a figure, but the data that has come internationally says May 10-15 will probably see a peak in cases, if it continues to grow rapidly. However, this could be wrong as well. May be it possible that the current situation we are in is a peak period.So it is difficult to tell exactly when we could see a peak."

Speaking about mortality rate in Maharashtra, he says, "Death of patients is not related to their age or comorbidities. In the last three weeks, COVID19 patients who died did not belong to a certain age group, both set of population have succumbed to the virus."

"The average mortality is still lower as compared to other nations. The mortality rate we have is high but not compared to other nations." He suggests that a committee be set up to look into the cause of death of people so far.