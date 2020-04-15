Red, White, Green zones: Breaking down the Coronavirus in India

To identify the COVID-19 hotspots across the country, the central government has classified 170 districts under Red Zone.

While 207 districts have been listed as non-hotspot, the White Zone, and 353 districts as not affected at all by the pandemic, the Green Zone.

If one goes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Monday, 353 Green Zone districts could see ease in restrictions after April 20.

While restrictions would remain in place in the 170 districts flagged under Red Zones or hotspots -- which include districts in prominent cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, among others.

Some of the White Zone districts include: Gwalior, Kanchipuram, Puducherry, Bareilly, Varanasi, Haridwar and Kalimpong.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had recently asked district magistrates to classify their districts into three colour codes — Red, White and Green on this basis of a required criteria.

The list will be updated every week.

According to the list, districts that together contribute 80 per cent of the cases in the country have been marked as Red, those with no cases marked as Green, and those in the middle are marked as White.