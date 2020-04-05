Health Ministry issues new guidelines to reduce morbidity and mortality levels of coronavirus in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday released a document on its containment plan to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The objective, the ministry says, is to reduce the morbidity and mortality rate that has arisen due to COVID-19.

As part of the exercise, the ministry wants to employ the cluster containment strategy to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by detecting the cases early. This, the ministry feels, will break the chain of transmission and thereby prevent the spread of the virus into newer areas. The cluster containment strategy includes geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts, and risk communication to create awareness among public on preventive public health measures.

On Wednesday, the BMC in a release said that the administration is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas. "For the first time, computerized automatic video analytics system is being used for effective surveillance of the containment zones and it will allow timely action against violators," said the BMC release.

If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS.

One can also check what areas in Mumbai have been marked as containment zones through the map here.