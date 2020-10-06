Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 count reaches 66,85,083; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083 after the country recorded a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases. With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,52,721 active cases, 11,62,585 cured and discharged cases and 38,347 deaths. Karnataka with 1,15,496 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,22,846 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,370 lives so far.

Kerala, with 84,958 active cases, is also severely affected, however, 1,49,111 patients have been cured in the State and 859 people have died due to COVID-19. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 51,060 active cases while 6,66,433 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,019 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested up to October 5 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 10,89,403 samples were tested on Monday.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 3659 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 51,060 (Total cases), 6019 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 2989 (Total cases), 19 (Deaths)

Assam: 33,467 (Total cases), 760 (Deaths)

Bihar: 11,523 (Total cases), 924 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 1604 (Total cases), 177 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 27,857 (Total cases), 1081 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 99 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 23,080 (Total cases), 5542 (Deaths)

Goa: 4803 (Total cases), 460 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 16,718 (Total cases), 3509 (Deaths)

Haryana: 11,822 (Total cases), 1491 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 3156 (Total cases), 224 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 14,696 (Total cases), 1252 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 10,436 (Total cases), 747 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 1,15,496 (Total cases), 9370 (Deaths)

Kerala: 84,958 (Total cases), 859 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 1166 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 18,757 (Total cases), 2463 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 2,52,721 (Total cases), 38,347 (Deaths)

Manipur: 2696 (Total cases), 75 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 2217 (Total cases), 59 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 291 (Total cases), 0 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1155 (Total cases), 17 (Deaths)

Odisha: 28,006 (Total cases), 924 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 4513 (Total cases), 543 (Deaths)

Punjab: 12,895 (Total cases), 3641 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 21,215 (Total cases), 1559 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 598 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 45,881 (Total cases), 9846 (Deaths)

Telengana: 26,644 (Total cases), 1181 (Deaths)

Tripura: 4876 (Total cases), 301 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 8701 (Total cases), 669 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 45,024 (Total cases), 6092 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 27,717 (Total cases), 5255 (Deaths)