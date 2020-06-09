Coronavirus in India: 696 teams formed in Punjab's Jalandhar to stop violation of home quarantine protocols

As many as 696 teams have been constituted here to keep a check on people violating home quarantine guidelines, officials said on Tuesday.

People who are coming from outside and are symptomatic are put in home quarantine to curb the spread of COVID 19, they said.

To ensure that these people do not endanger the lives of others by violating the quarantine protocol, the civil and the police administration have decided to take strict action against the offenders, the officials said.