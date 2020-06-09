'Been told it is Kolkata, not Mumbai': Milind Deora deletes video of people pushing to get on a bus

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday deleted a video which he had posted on Twitter. In the video, people were seen pushing each other to get on a bus and making a mockery of the social distancing norms laid down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After deleting the video, Deora said that he had been told that the video is from Kolkata and not Mumbai. "I have been told that the video is from Kolkata, not Mumbai. Pending verification, I am deleting the tweet," he wrote.
However, he added, "Until local train services resume, @myBESTBus is unable to ensure adequate physical distancing norms for all Mumbai’s commuters." "Perhaps @Olacabs & @Uber can pitch in?" he further wrote.
Earlier in the day, Deora had posted the video of people pushing each other to get on the bus and said, "BEST is woefully under-resourced & Mumbaikars commuting to work are unable to follow adequate physical distancing norms."
"In the absence of local train services, I appeal to Mumbai’s business owners to arrange transportation for employees who don’t own cars or two-wheelers," he had written.
Here is the now-deleted tweet:
Meanwhile, BEST services in Mumbai began on June 8 as a part of the phase-wise reopening under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'Mission Begin Again'.