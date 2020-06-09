'Been told it is Kolkata, not Mumbai': Milind Deora deletes video of people pushing to get on a bus

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday deleted a video which he had posted on Twitter. In the video, people were seen pushing each other to get on a bus and making a mockery of the social distancing norms laid down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After deleting the video, Deora said that he had been told that the video is from Kolkata and not Mumbai. "I have been told that the video is from Kolkata, not Mumbai. Pending verification, I am deleting the tweet," he wrote.

However, he added, "Until local train services resume, @myBESTBus is unable to ensure adequate physical distancing norms for all Mumbai’s commuters." "Perhaps @Olacabs & @Uber can pitch in?" he further wrote.