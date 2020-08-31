Coronavirus in Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

“On getting the initial symptoms of the corona, I got the test done and the report came positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” the minister's tweet in Hindi roughly said.

