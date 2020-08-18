Coronavirus in Delhi: Amit Shah, who tested negative for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS(All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for post-COVID-19 care, stated AIIMS as quoted by ANI.

As per the statement by the AIIMS, Shah is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19.

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2. On August 2, Shah took to Twitter and informed everyone about it.

“On getting the initial symptoms of the corona, I got the test done and the report came positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” the minister's tweet in Hindi roughly said.

(With inputs from ANI)