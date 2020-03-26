Coronavirus in Delhi: 800 people quarantined after mohalla clinic doctor tests positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI that 800 people who had come in touch with a mohalla clinic doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined.

He told ANI: “COVID19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36. A mohalla clinic doctor & 4 others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife & daughter have also tested positive: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.”

.