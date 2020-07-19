Coronavirus in Bengaluru: One person arrested as fake video of crowded COVID-19 hospital goes viral

A video that shows massive crowd in a hospital for COVID-19 patients took the internet by a storm. On Sunday, the police said the video was false and arrested a person for allegedly circulating it on social media.
The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an Out Patient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor, expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff and also the patients.
Watch the video below:
However, an arrest was made within hours of the police registering a case in connection with the video. The hospital was falsely identified as Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, and police said such videos tend to create panic among people. Citizens were urged to refrain from spreading such videos.
"#Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Blore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While Govt, society at large fighting the pandemic, some are creating/forwarding messages/videos which has (sic) potential to create panic in society. REFRAIN FROM IT," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter and confirmed the arrest of a person who was identified in the case.
"City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best. FALSE NEWS BUSTED," he said.
