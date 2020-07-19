Coronavirus in Bengaluru: One person arrested as fake video of crowded COVID-19 hospital goes viral

A video that shows massive crowd in a hospital for COVID-19 patients took the internet by a storm. On Sunday, the police said the video was false and arrested a person for allegedly circulating it on social media.

The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an Out Patient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor, expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff and also the patients.

