Coronavirus in Bengaluru: A month after recovering from the virus, 27-year-old woman tests positive again

It should be noted that, earlier, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that two cases of coronavirus reinfection were reported in the state.

A doctor from Mumbai too tested positive two days ago for the second time in two months.

The apex health research body, ICMR, on Tuesday said there is "no need to be alarmed immensely" over the reinfection case of COVID-19 reported in Hong Kong, but at the same time maintained that it is not yet known how long the immunity lasts in case of coronavirus.

At a press briefing, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said the Hong Kong case is a stray example and the reinfection can depend upon various factors.

"We have read with interest the reports of reinfection in one case in Hong Kong. We are learning more and more about the disease as we go ahead. It can depend on several factors, one can be related to the patient itself, how is his immunity, how was his immune status, was it compromised. It can also depend upon the virus, whether the virus has mutated or turned virulent," he said.

With a massive spike of 90,632 cases, including 1,065 fresh deaths, India's Covid-19 tally on Sunday crossed 4.1 million with a total of 4,113,811 cases.

