Coronavirus in Bengal: Full list of containment zones in Howrah which will follow strict lockdown

On Tuesday, amid increasing COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Mamata Banerjee led state government decided to impose complete lockdown in containment and buffer zones across the state from July 9.
The state government issued a notification regarding the same adding that all government and private offices in containment and buffer zones will remain shut. However, essential services are allowed to operate in these areas.
Following activities will not be allowed to operate in containment and buffer zones during the lockdown period;
i) All offices; government and private
ii) All non-essential activities
iii) All congregations
iv) All transportation
v) All marketing/industrial/trading activities.
The order will come into effect on July 9 from 5 p.m.
Here is the full list of containment zones and buffer zones in Howrah which will follow strict lockdown from Thursday;
