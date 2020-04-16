Coronavirus Impact: Rs 9.8 lakh crore loss estimated in April due to lockdown, says SBI Ecowrap

With the extension of the lockdown until May 3, it is estimated that in the month of April there will be a loss of Rs 9.8 lakh crore in nominal GVA, according to SBI Ecowrap. Meanwhile, the overall loss for FY21 would be around Rs 12.1 lakh crore. The report also revised GDP estimates for FY21 from 2.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent.

In the report, SBI Ecowrap stated, “Overall we believe that only 40 per cent economic activity is happening in April month and due to this, nominal GVA growth for Q1 FY21 would be around (-)14.1 per cent.” The inoperability loss due to COVID-19 lockdown would be around Rs 9.8 lakh crore. “The lockdown is going to have a significant impact on our macro parameters,” the report added.

SBI Ecowrap estimates that if lockdown takes nominal GDP growth at 4.2 per cent, the real GDP growth for FY21 would be around 1.1 per cent.