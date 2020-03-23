Coronavirus Fact check: With WhatsApp messages giving random advice, an infectious disease specialist debunks 20 myths around the disease

A number of forwarded messages have been doing the rounds, claiming that they have the solution to cure coronavirus. Some of them talk about having Vitamin C, while others address the importance of eating certain foods. While the shared messages are doing the rounds, so is the confusion on how the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, can be treated. Currently, different nations are employing different methodologies when it comes to treatment, but most of them involve a cocktail of drugs.
Dr Farheem Younus, the Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Maryland put out a thread busting various myths regarding coronavirus.
A few days earlier, Dr Younus put out another thread with another set of myth busters.
A number of theories have been doing the rounds, claiming that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is a genetically modified version of the virus that has been used as a bioweapon. Now, it’s come to light that the theory is truly false, after a paper published in Nature Magazine says that the virus had naturally developed this particular strain.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)