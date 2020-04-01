Coronavirus at Nizamuddin Markaz: 134 cases across India traced to Tablighi Jamaat

According to the latest reports, 134 positive cases of coronavirus in India have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which was held between March 13-15 in the national capital's Nizamuddin area.

Earlier on Tuesday, eight people (six from Telengana and one each from Srinagar and Karnataka) who attended the congregation were declared dead after being tested positive for coronavirus. Their links were established after 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.

Several others from all over the country including the states of Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu Kashmir, Karnataka, Arunachal Pardesh, Assam etc. had attended the event. Reportedly, over 2000 people from different countries attended the three-day congregation.

Ministry of Health's Joint Secretary on Wednesday said that 1800 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been sent to 9 hospitals and quarantine centers. He added that the recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend.

"Till now, there are 1637 COVID19 cases, including 386 new positive cases since yesterday. There have been 38 deaths. 132 people have recovered. The number of positive cases have gone up since yesterday. One of main reasons for it is the travel by members of Tablighi Jamat," the Joint Secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions and concerned states have been asked to initiate action against them and organizers of the event.