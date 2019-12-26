'Coolest PM': The best memes and jokes on PM Modi's Solar Eclipse pics

The Prime Minister has been popular for his trademark style of winning over his critics with wit without getting offended.

He said on Twitter that he was unable to enjoy the last solar eclipse that was to be partially visible from the national capital due to a "cloud cover".

Modi, an ardent science enthusiast, could only manage a glimpse.

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse 2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on livestream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," the Prime Minister tweeted, attaching the pictures of himself trying to view the annual solar eclipse through the special ultra violet protection eye glasses and images of livestream from Kozhikode.

People of Delhi woke up to a thick fog looming over the city with visibility of about 700 metres at 8.30 a.m. which deprived them of a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

The rare celestial spectacle started at 8.17 a.m. and lasted till 10.57 a.m. in Delhi. According to scientists, the solar eclipse was expected to be fully visible only in the southern states of India.

People from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were able to see the eclipse, while the rest of the country was able to see a partial solar eclipse.