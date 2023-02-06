Congressmen in Punjab have many issues pending: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Tariq Anwar's show-cause notice

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur | Photo: PTI

Hitting back at the Congress for its recent show-cause notice to her for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP, four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of two-time Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Monday said she was surprised to see that a person who left the party on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national, was questioning her.

For the record, while Capt Amarinder had joined BJP and unsuccessfully fought the February 2022 state assembly election in alliance with the saffron party, Kaur remained in the Congress but stayed away from the party activities.

She campaigned for her husband and also avoided taking part in the recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi during its Punjab-leg.

It was in this context that the Congress disciplinary action committee (DAC) member secretary Tariq Anwar issued her a show-cause notice last year on the basis of a complaint by Punjab Congress unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress

Kaur in her reply addressed to Anwar, said that she was surprised that a person (referring to Anwar) who left the party in 1999 on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national and stayed out for 20 years till 2019 and had to face disciplinary action himself was now questioning her on a so-called disciplinary matter.

"The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was a chief minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this," Kaur said.

Referring to the show cause notice, she said she had always stood by her constituents, constituency and Punjab and had taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power.

Kaur scoffs at Congress action

“I hope you are aware that every minister of a Congress Government in any state has to meet his department Union Government Minister, in this case the BJP Government, to get their state's issues resolved.

"This was done in the past by the Congress Government in Punjab and today I am sure that is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the State and Union Government to resolve such issues whether you like it or not’’, she said.

“As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish," she summed up.