Punjab: Amarinder Singh's wife MP Preneet Kaur suspended by Congress for 'anti-party activities '

Preneet Kaur, a Lok Sabha representative of the Congress party, was placed on under suspension by the Congress disciplinary committee on Friday and given three days to provide justification on why she should not be expelled from the party.

The disciplinary action against Preneet Kaur was taken following complaints against her from Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring and other state leaders, accusing her of helping the saffron party in the northern state.

Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab who was expelled from the party and then joined the BJP, is married to Preneet Kaur, a former union minister.

Tariq Anwar, in a statement, said: "The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view."

The complaint was further directed towards the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the AICC for necessary action, Anwar said.

"The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, MP Lok Sabha from Patiala should be suspended from the party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party," Anwar, who's also the AICC general secretary, explained.

