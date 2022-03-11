Congress 'will never learn': Capt Amarinder Singh slams his former party

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's stunning clean sweep of the Punjab assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Congress rebel Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at the grand old party for blaming their humiliating defeat on his term at the top job.

Reacting to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's claim that his party lost because of the anti-incumbency factor of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that the Congress leadership "will never learn".

"The @INCIndia leadership will never learn!

Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand?

The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it," he tweeted this morning.

The 80-year old Former Chief Minster, who launched his own party Punjab Lok Congress after his unceremonious removal from the top job, lost his own seat from the Patiala Urban constituency to Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. His party had allied with the BJP for the Punjab assembly elections.

Punjab Lok Congress failed to win any seat, and ally BJP won just two out of the total 117 seats. Aam Aadmi Party managed to pull a massive victory with 92 seats, pushing ruling Congress to the second position with 18 seats.

Amarinder Singh failed spectacularly in these assembly elections, his new party failed to open its account, his ally BJP fell flat and he failed to even win his own constituency.

But there might be some consolation for the former chief minister.

The Congress, with which he had a bitter parting just months back, hasn't done too well either in the state, swept by an Aam Aadmi Party wave.

The 2022 Punjab Assembly polls came as a fresh challenge for two-time chief minister, who was unseated from his post last year following a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

