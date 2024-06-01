 Congress To Participate In Exit Poll Debates
A day after announcing its decision to not participate in exit polls debate, Congress has now reversed its move.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 50% voting was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in Phase 7, the last phase of the general elections. The voting that began t 7 AM would continue until 6 PM. The results will be declared on June 4.

All eyes are set on the exit polls that will be released after the end of polling on Saturday.

A day after announcing its decision to not participate in exit polls debate, Congress has now reversed its move.

"INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television Saturday evening," said Congress leader Pawan Khera on X.

Earlier,Khera had said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he had said on Friday.

