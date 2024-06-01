Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 40% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 pm In 57 Constituencies Of 8 States

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes during the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in the Bajdhiha area in Varanasi, Saturday, June 1, 2024. |

New Delhi: A voter turnout of 40.09 percent was recorded till 1 pm on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and 4 of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, and 3 in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and by-polls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also taking place simultaneously.

Voter Turnout Percentage Till 1 pm

Till 1 pm, the approximate polling percentage was 40.09, according to the EC's voter-turnout app. A voter turnout of nearly 46.8 percent was recorded in Jharkhand till 1 pm. Uttar Pradesh logged a polling percentage of 39.31, West Bengal 45.07, Bihar 35.65 and Himachal Pradesh 48.63.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 37.8 percent in the first six hours of polling while Chandigarh registered a voting percentage of 40.14. Odisha recorded around 37.64 percent voting till 1 pm.

Incidents Of Violence Reported From West Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of the Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies. Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC, ISF, and BJP in Jadavpur as the parties alleged that their polling agents were stopped from entering booths.

A confrontation erupted in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters, with allegations of crude bombs being hurled from both sides.

Police intervention ensued, triggering protests as both factions accused each other. To quell the situation, security personnel resorted to a lathi-charge and seized several crude bombs.

The voting began at 7 am. Voters were seen standing in queues in front of polling booths since early in the morning during severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country.

PM Modi's Appeal To Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

"Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative," the prime minister said on X.

Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2024

"Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers," he added.

Prominent Candidates In The Fray For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Other prominent candidates among the 904 in the fray are Union minister Anurag Thakur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and actor Kangana Ranaut.

More than 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women, and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase.

Saturday's voting will mark the end of the marathon polling process that began on April 19. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim also went to polls. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the Assembly polls will be held on June 2.

Election Commission Of India's Guideline On Exit Polls

According to the EC's guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be able to run exit poll data and its results after 6:30 pm.

The poll panel has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers and vote with responsibility and pride. The turnout in the first six phases of the general election was 66.14 percent, 66.71 percent, 65.68 percent, 69.16 percent, 62.2 percent, and 63.36 percent respectively.

The campaigning for the last phase, which ended on Thursday evening, saw ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, led by Modi, accusing the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc of being corrupt, anti-Hindu, and engaging in loot, appeasement, and dynastic politics.

The opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth, and will change and scrap the Constitution if it wins the election.

Polling is being held in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar, along with the by-poll to the Agiaon Assembly seat. Union minister R K Singh and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are among the contestants in the fray.

The Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda seats in Jharkhand are going to polls in this phase. All eyes are on Dumka, where the BJP's Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, is contesting against the INDIA bloc's Nalin Soren. Sita Soren, a three-term former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator, joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling In The State Of Odisha

Polling is being held for six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats in Odisha.

Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, the government's chief whip Prashant Muduli, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda are among the candidates in the fray. Voting is also being held for the Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar seats in West Bengal.

Several heavyweight candidates, including incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Roy, and Mala Roy, former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri of the BJP, and senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, are in the fray.

Voting In Uttar Pradesh & Punjab

Voting is underway in 13 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of 80 members to the Lok Sabha among all the states.

In Punjab, INDIA bloc allies the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting the election separately, while the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are fighting the polls on their own for the first time since 1996.

Polling is being held for four Lok Sabha seats Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla -- and six Assembly constituencies of Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar in Himachal Pradesh. All eyes are on Mandi, where Ranaut of the BJP has locked horns with the Congress's Vikramaditya Singh.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, barring in Jharkhand, where it is scheduled to conclude at 5 pm.