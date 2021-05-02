Congress to check EVM role in Assam, Kerala assembly polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the election results, particularly in Assam and Kerala, were not as per its expectations and these will be analysed within the party, including the effect of any kind of manipulations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as complained by many candidates and their agents.

In a statement on behalf of the party, its general secretary and chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "People's mandate is the final word in democracy and we accept it with humility and sense of responsibility."

"We have lost the election in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become people’s voice in these times of unprecedented calamity. The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction," he said.

Hailing Mamata Banerjee for her resounding victory, the Congress congratulated the people of West Bengal for "decimating the vicious divisive agenda as also money and muscle power of the BJP.

"Presently, the biggest challenge facing the country is to defeat the unprecedented Covid pandemic. Congress Party, along with its frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, is leaving no stone unturned to contribute in every way possible," the statement added.