‘Congress should worry about itself’: Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi's Uttar Pradesh alliance offer comment

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after he said that the BSP chief did not respond to the party's alliance offer in Uttar Pradesh during elections.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements about her, Mayawati said at a press conference that he should set his own house in order first before commenting on others.

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's claims, Mayawati said: "Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP and that they asked us about the alliance and offered CM post to me and that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious."

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards Dalits and the BSP," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Congress can't mend its own way and can't set its own house in order but is intruding into our matters. Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP," she added.

“The Congress needs to worry about itself first,” she said in a series of sharp comments, adding that the remarks were an attempt to “malign” her party.

“The BJP and the RSS are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China's political system," Mayawati said at a press briefing.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the prime minister in parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world," she added, attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress had offered alliance to Mayawati and even offered to make her the chief ministerial candidate, but 'she did not even talk to us'.

Lashing out at the BSP chief, Rahul alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling BJP in the state because of 'the CBI, the ED and Pegasus'.

She further said, "Now even Priyanka Gandhi is doing the same by saying that I am afraid of ED and other probe agencies. All of this are not true. They should know that we have fought and won all these issues in the Supreme Court."

The Congress and the BSP were among the parties that fared the worst in the Uttar Pradesh polls. While Mayawati's party managed to win just one seat, the Congress -- despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the campaign -- got just two of 403 seats in the crucial state.

The remarks -- signifying a rift between the two leaders -- can also be worrying amid the opposition's attempts to unify against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:34 PM IST