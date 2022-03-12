Congress should introspect itself, it is very weak: TMC MP Saugata Roy

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to edge the Congress out of any prospective opposition formation, stating there was no point in waiting for the grand old party as its lacked 'fire in the belly', her party Trinamool Congress' MP Saugata Roy on Saturday followed the suite by slamming the grand old party.

Saying the Congress is weak, the TMC MP added that the party don't have any seats in West Bengal Assembly.

He further said that the Congress should introspect itself.

"TMC has a stronghold in West Bengal but it seems that Congress doesn't have any stronghold anywhere,"he added.

However, furious over CM Mamata Banerjee for questioning the credibility of Congress, party's West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Trinamool Congress supremo as BJP's agent.

Congress party is very weak. They don't have any seats in West Bengal Assembly. They lost the Punjab elections also. They should introspect themselves. TMC has a stronghold in West Bengal but it seems that Congress doesn't have any stronghold anywhere: TMC MP Saugata Roy pic.twitter.com/6MJ27IGLUT — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Explaining the Congress presence across India, he said that the Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition's total vote share and asked the TMC chief where her party stands in politics.

"Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," he said.

"Why are you making remarks against Congress? If Congress didn't exist then people like Mamata Banerjee would not have been born. She should remember this. They went to Goa to please BJP, they made Congress lose. You weakened Congress in Goa, everyone knows this," Chowdhury said.

Congress faced a crushing defeat in all of the five states in the Assembly polls and failed to retain power in Punjab.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:38 PM IST