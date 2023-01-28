Congress seeks debate on 'losing' 26 patrol points to China

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera | Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday exposes the Government saying it was unable to check 26 of the 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh as they had been under the control of China since May 20, 2020.

Congress media chairman Pawan Khera said the disclosure has come in a research paper submitted in the recent DGPs' meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security adviser Ajit Doval and senior Home Ministry officials.

Most shocking is that the Indian Army is even stopping the cattle bodies from going to the area for their animal grazing since it will not be liked by the Chinese forces, he said.

He said this is because of Mr Modi's clean chit to China. As many as 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed in Galwan in May 2020, but the Prime Minister insulted their sacrifice by giving a clean chit to the Chinese Government.

Mr Khera asked the media why the Government did not reestablished the situation after 17 rounds of the military-level talks and why its fault in the research paper tabled in the DGP-level conference is not taken care.

He said the Government had been keeping the country in the dark over the Chinese aggression, so, the Congress would again demand a discussion on it in the Budget Session beginning next Tuesday.

The Modi Government’s continued denial of the Chinese illegal occupation and construction of infrastructure has emboldened China and compromised India’s national security, he added.

