 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Complete Dissolution Of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Complete Dissolution Of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Complete Dissolution Of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Kharge has approved the proposal for the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments, and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Mallikarjun Kharge | File

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, days after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Approval Given To The Proposal

Kharge has approved the proposal for the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments, and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

Read Also
'Deeply Distressed,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge While Condemning Doda Encounter That...
article-image

"The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed," the statement said.

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the now-dissolved Odisha PCC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Offers ₹2 Crore As Aid For People Affected By Floods In Assam

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Offers ₹2 Crore As Aid For People Affected By Floods In Assam

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Complete Dissolution Of Odisha Pradesh Congress...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Complete Dissolution Of Odisha Pradesh Congress...

'BJP-Led NDA Govt At Centre Are Guests For Just A Few Days,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh...

'BJP-Led NDA Govt At Centre Are Guests For Just A Few Days,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Set to Receive 1st Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Set to Receive 1st Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award

Shocking Video: Newly Married Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Road Rage Incident In US

Shocking Video: Newly Married Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Road Rage Incident In US