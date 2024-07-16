'Deeply Distressed,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge While Condemning Doda Encounter That Killed 4 Indian Army Soldiers

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

New Delhi: In the aftermath of a tragic encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, where four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, lost their lives battling terrorists, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has vehemently condemned the cowardly act and criticised the Modi government's response.

"Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata," Kharge said, expressing solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers.

Kharge's remarks underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising the need for a recalibrated security strategy amidst the escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists," he asserted, calling for a united national effort against cross-border terrorism.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes The Central Govt

The Congress leader criticised what he perceived as complacency from the central government in addressing the ongoing security challenges in the region.

"The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. Modi Govt is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed," Kharge remarked, highlighting the increasing vulnerability faced by the Jammu region due to recent spates of terror attacks.

"They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing," Kharge cautioned, urging for a more proactive approach to safeguarding India's interests.

Kharge also reaffirmed the Indian National Congress's unwavering support for the Armed Forces. " As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The encounter in Doda, which occurred on Tuesday, witnessed intense operations by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, supported by additional reinforcements to contain the situation. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in action and called for solidarity in the fight against terrorism.