 Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On UCC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On UCC

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On UCC

This key meeting comes just a couple of days before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice will sit together to discuss Uniform Civil Code on July 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On UCC | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group have scheduled a meeting on Saturday at 10am at Janpath in Delhi. This key meeting comes just a couple of days before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice will sit together to discuss Uniform Civil Code on July 3.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On...

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On...

Pizza Delivery Boy Who Proposed Female Customer Gets 'Sacked From Job' After Woman Tweets About...

Pizza Delivery Boy Who Proposed Female Customer Gets 'Sacked From Job' After Woman Tweets About...

UCC Bill Likely To Be Tabled During Parliament Monsoon Session: Report

UCC Bill Likely To Be Tabled During Parliament Monsoon Session: Report

Manipur: Violence Keeps WB Tourists Away From Strife-Torn Manipur

Manipur: Violence Keeps WB Tourists Away From Strife-Torn Manipur

Zomato Delivery Boy Spreads Joy By Sharing Chocolates With Every Order On His Birthday, Netizens...

Zomato Delivery Boy Spreads Joy By Sharing Chocolates With Every Order On His Birthday, Netizens...