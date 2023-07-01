UCC Bill Likely To Be Tabled During Parliament Monsoon Session: Report | Representative Image

The government could table a Bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the monsoon session of Parliament, which is set to begin next month, highly placed sources said. The Bill may be sent to the parliamentary standing committee which will hear views of various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, the sources said.

Parliamentary Panel To Meet Over Discussion On July 3

This comes after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel. The Law Commission had issued the notice seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a Uniform Civil Code.

Details On Provisions Included In UCC Bill

Incidentally, the draft for the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand will give an insight into what lie ahead. The Bill, according to a News 18 report, has provisions for the age of girls for marriage and conditions for live-in relationships.

The Bill highlights, according to sources cited by News 18, are:

Age for marriage: The age of girls for marriage to be increased to 21 years from present 18 years.

Marriage registration: The draft has suggested making registration of marriages mandatory.

Live-in couples: It will be mandatory for live-in couples to inform their parents.

Halala and iddat: The proposed UCC draft mentions discontinuing the practice of ‘halala’ and ‘iddat’ – terms commonly used while settling marriage disputes among Muslims.

Polygamy: The UCC bans the practice of ‘polygamy’ – the custom of having more than one wife – a feature among Muslim marriages.

Divorce rights: The draft gives equal grounds and rights to both husband and wife, irrespective of the faith, to seek divorce.

Population control: The draft has reportedly recommended fixing the number of children is complete and would be submitted to the state government soon,” Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday.