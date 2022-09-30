Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to file nomination today for party prez position, says 'Friendly contest, no rivalry'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to file nominations today, says 'Friendly contest, no rivalry' | ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh are expected to file their nominations today, the last day of applications for the party presidential election that seems headed for a three-cornered contest. The deadline for applications for the poll is 3 pm.

While speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "I'm going to be filing (nomination for post of Congress President) at noon. You'll see me at 24, Akbar Road."

"We all share same ideology, want the party to be strengthened; friendly contest, no rivalry. I only see speculation (of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge contesting for post of Congress President). He's also a very respected colleague, we worked together in Lok Sabha. It'll be a good thing to have more people in the frame. The more candidates, the better," he said on Singh's candidature.

The politician-author said, "When you enter a race, you know that the outcome is uncertain but you go with confidence that you'll give a good account of yourself."

M. Mistry, Congress central election authority chairman, said, "We're fully prepared to hold the elections for the party's president post. Any person can submit his nomination form between 11 am and 3pm today. Digvijaya Singh is expected to submit form around 11.30 am, Tharoor Ji to come at around noon."

Additionally, Mallikarjun Kharge has also joined the race for Congress president as the candidate backed by the party high command and is set to resign as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in accordance with the 'one person, one post' rule.

Congress veteran KC Venugopal, a close aide to the Gandhis, last night conveyed to Kharge that the high command's decision for him to join the race despite the Gandhis saying that they would remain neutral.

'One person, one post' rule was also applicable to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who opted out of the polls after meeting party interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that he won't contest the election taking 'moral responsibility' for the public rebellion by his loyalists, further adding that he has apologised to Gandhi.