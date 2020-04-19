Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri reportedly asked who is better, PM Modi or Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajendra Singh Bidhuri, the Congress MLA from Begun, Chittorgarh, is in the news again. The reason? He refused to give ration to a woman who likes PM Modi more than Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The incident took place on Saturday in a Rawatbhata village where Bidhuri was distributing rations among the people.

This is the second controversy surrounding Bidhuri in a span of a week. He got an IAS transferred for issuing a challan to his car when it violated the lockdown. A huge crowd had gathered for the distribution and a public address system was also in place for the legislator to address the beneficiaries.

Addressing the people, Bidhuri asked, “Who is better Ashok Gehlot or Modi? The man who gives rations or asks you to light lamps?” There were replies from the crowd while some said Gehlot, a woman’s opinion favoured Modi. Bidhuri immediately responds to the woman, “Give back the rations and go light lamps.” A video of the incident went viral and Bidhuri is now issuing clarification.

“The video has been tampered with. I merely asked them who is better; the man who provides food to the poor (Gehlot) or who asks you to light a lamp (Modi). I gave the woman rations sent by the Gehlot government. The BJP can praise Modi, we will praise Sonia, Gehlot and Pilot,” said an unfazed Bidhuri.

Bidhuri, an outspoken Congress MLA, is well known for his arbitrary style, verbal faux pas and controversies. Earlier on April 14, he entered into an altercation with Tejaswini Rana, the Begun SDM, when she halted his car for violating lockdown norms and travelling in a no-vehicle zone of the evening market.

The ruling party legislator was travelling in a vehicle that had no curfew pass when Rana, a forthright officer, stopped him. While Bidhuri put up a decent public front and paid the challan, he used his clout to get IAS officer Tejaswi Rana transferred the next day on April 15.