Ajmer Dargah Successor Syed Naseruddin Chishty |

Ajmer: Successor Sajjadanashin of Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his vision of progress and his role in shaping India's strong global identity.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, PM Modi first rose to prominence as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, serving three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. Since being elected Prime Minister in 2014, he has now entered his third term at the helm of the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to IANS, Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, "Today, the people of the country are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this special day and wish for the Almighty for PM Modi's long and healthy life."

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday is being marked nationwide through the BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwada', which has turned the occasion into a national celebration. From across India, tributes and greetings are pouring in for the leader, with various service-oriented events reflecting the ethos of the campaign.

Commenting on the celebrations, Chishty said, "The entire country is observing the Prime Minister's birthday as a 'Sewa Pakhwada'. The whole nation is celebrating this day as a time for service and giving back. This also reflects PM Modi's dedication to take the country forward and make a strong impression of India on the global platform."

He also applauded PM Modi's leadership in promoting inclusivity through the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Samman'.

Recalling the Prime Minister's inclusive vision, he stated, "I wish that the Prime Minister continues to take India forward with the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Samman' and recalled the leader's remark, for Muslim children, he had said that he wants to see the Quran in one hand and a laptop in another. He wants the Muslims to join the mainstream and contribute to their family, society and the nation."

Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations, more than one lakh health camps are being held across the country from September 17 to October 2, in what is being described as India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

These camps are offering women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. Maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling are also being provided as part of the drive.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)