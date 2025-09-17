 Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Mukesh Ambani extended wishes for the “most respected and beloved Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi Ji” on behalf of the entire business community of India, the Reliance family, as well as from the Ambani family.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: God has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘avatar purush’ to lead India, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail, while extending wishes on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Mukesh Ambani extended wishes for the “most respected and beloved Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi Ji” on behalf of the entire business community of India, the Reliance family, as well as from the Ambani family. “Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians.

Read Also
Reliance launches multi-pronged relief in flood-hit Punjab
article-image

I convey my heartiest felicitations to Prime Minister Modi Ji,” Ambani said. “It is not a coincidence that Modi Ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kaal. It is my deepest wish that Modi Ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100. God Almighty himself has sent Modi Ji as an avatar purush to lead our motherland to become the greatest nation on earth,” he added.

The industrialist called it his "good fortune” to have known PM Modi “closely for more than three decades”. He stated that PM Modi is a leader who is working tirelessly to transform India into a global superpower. “I have never seen a leader who worked so tirelessly for a better future for India and Indians. He first transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse,” Ambani said.

FPJ Shorts
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune

“Now he is transforming the whole of India into a global superpower. I join all my 145 crore fellow Indians in wishing our Prime Minister a happy birthday and praying for his continuous good health. Jai Shri Krishna! Jai Hind!” he added.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s...

From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As 'Avatar Purush' On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Loan Against Property Documents Required – Your Complete Guide

Loan Against Property Documents Required – Your Complete Guide

Global Capability Centres Boost India’s Commercial Real Estate Sector, To Propel 20% Leasing...

Global Capability Centres Boost India’s Commercial Real Estate Sector, To Propel 20% Leasing...

Narendra Modi Birthday: Stock Market Booms In Modi Era, Sensex & Nifty Soar 240% – What Drove This...

Narendra Modi Birthday: Stock Market Booms In Modi Era, Sensex & Nifty Soar 240% – What Drove This...