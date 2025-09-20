National Consumer Helpline Now Accepts GST-Related Complaints In 16 Languages To Address Queries And Disputes Effectively

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Saturday launched a dedicated GST grievance category on the National Consumer Helpline to address queries and complaints related to the GST 2.0 reforms. | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs on Saturday launched a dedicated GST grievance category on the National Consumer Helpline to address queries and complaints related to the GST 2.0 reforms.

The National Consumer Helpline can be accessed at the toll-free number 1915 or online in 16 Indian languages and in English, functioning as a single pre-litigation point of access for consumers across the country to register grievances at the pre-litigation stage.

Consumers can also register GST-related complaints through the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal, covering key sectors such as automobiles, banking, consumer durables, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods. The GST reforms will take effect from September 22.

To address the expected consumer queries and complaints on National Consumer Helpline following the implementation of revised GST charges, rates, and exemptions, a dedicated category has been enabled on the INGRAM portal, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

On September 11, officials from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs conducted an inaugural training session to equip National Consumer Helpline counsellors to handle GST-related queries and grievances effectively.

Consumer complaint data and insights will be shared with affected companies, the CBIC, and other authorities to enable prompt action under relevant laws, enhance GST compliance, and support a participatory governance model, the Ministry said.

The omni-channel platform supports multiple registrations via WhatsApp, SMS, email, a dedicated app, web portal, and the Umang app, the ministry said.

The technological transformation of the National Consumer Helpline has significantly boosted its call-handling capacity, the government informed. Call volumes grew from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024.

Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,70,585 in 2025.

Around 65 per cent of grievances are now filed digitally. Each complaint is assigned a unique docket number for transparent tracking and resolution, the ministry noted.

