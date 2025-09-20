 'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

US lawmakers and community leaders voiced concern over US President Donald Trump's plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, calling the move "reckless" and "unfortunate" that will have a "huge negative" impact on the IT industry.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community | unsplash.com

New York: US lawmakers and community leaders voiced concern over US President Donald Trump's plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, calling the move "reckless" and "unfortunate" that will have a "huge negative" impact on the IT industry.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's Statement

Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee is a "reckless attempt to cut America off from high-skilled workers who have long strengthened our workforce, fuelled innovation, and helped build industries that employ millions of Americans," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi said many H-1B holders ultimately become citizens and launch businesses that create well-paying jobs in the US. "While other nations race to attract global talent, the United States should strengthen its workforce and modernise our immigration system-not erect barriers that weaken our economy and security," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Read Also
Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG Claim On Whether Saudi Arabia Could Join Pakistan If...
article-image

Former advisor to President Joe Biden and Asian-American community leader on immigration policy, Ajay Bhutoria, warned of a potential crisis for the US technology sector's competitive edge with Trump's new plan to impose the "staggering" H1-B fee.

"The H-1B programme, a lifeline for innovation that has attracted top talent from around the world, faces unprecedented barriers with this massive jump from the current USD 2000-USD 5000 total fee, which will crush small businesses and startups reliant on diverse talent," Bhutoria said.

Bhutoria added that the move will drive away skilled professionals who power Silicon Valley and contribute billions to the US economy.

Read Also
President Donald Trump Unveils $1 Million 'Gold Card' Program For US Permanent Residency
article-image

He said the move may backfire by pushing talent to competitors like Canada or Europe. He called for a balanced reform like exempting startups or prioritising merit-based selection instead of "this extreme overhaul".

Khanderao Kand of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies said the USD 100,000 fee for H1-Bs is a very unfortunate policy with huge negative impact on businesses particularly software and tech industry as well as US-educated STEM talent who are already struggling due to negative impact of AI and tariffs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG Claim On Whether Saudi Arabia Could Join Pakistan If...

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG Claim On Whether Saudi Arabia Could Join Pakistan If...

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem Urges Saudi Arabia To Restore Ties And Unite With Resistance Against...

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem Urges Saudi Arabia To Restore Ties And Unite With Resistance Against...

Exercise 'Strictest Vigilance': MEA Warns Indians Seeking Employment In Iran

Exercise 'Strictest Vigilance': MEA Warns Indians Seeking Employment In Iran

President Donald Trump Unveils $1 Million 'Gold Card' Program For US Permanent Residency

President Donald Trump Unveils $1 Million 'Gold Card' Program For US Permanent Residency