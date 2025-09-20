India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production

File Image |

New Delhi: India is transitioning from assembly of devices to advanced design and chip manufacturing and the upcoming 2nm chip production milestone represents a decisive step in technological self-reliance, according to the government.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this week inaugurated ARM’s new semiconductor design office in Bengaluru, which will focus on next-generation 2 nanometre chip technology, marking a key step in India’s semiconductor journey. A 2 nm chip is being designed in India for the first time.

This technology will support next-generation devices in AI, mobile computing and high-performance systems. “Thinner chips mean more processing capacity in less space hence lighter products. Smaller transistors enable greater efficiency and reduced power consumption.

They hold strategic importance for national security, space exploration and defence applications,” according to an official statement. According to the statement, total approved projects under the India Semiconductor Mission now stand at 10 across six states with cumulative investments of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The India Semiconductor Mission has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to strengthen the ecosystem.

In May 2025, Vaishnaw inaugurated two state-of-the-art semiconductor design facilities in Noida and Bengaluru. These are India’s first centres focused on advanced 3-nanometer chip design. The hinister highlighted that while India had earlier achieved 7 nm and 5 nm designs, reaching 3 nm marks a new frontier in innovation.

India is now going on to 2 nm chip technology. The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, while India’s domestic market is expected to touch $100–110 billion by 2030. Domestic startups supported under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme are accelerating chip design. At least 23 chip design projects have been sanctioned and 72 companies now use advanced design tools.

Student innovation is also rising with 28 chips taped out by teams from 25 institutions. About 278 institutions and universities are engaged in semiconductor design and research, building a large talent pool. This progress strengthens India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and positions the nation as a leader in the global semiconductor industry, said the government.

