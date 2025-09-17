 VIDEO: Firing After Massive Brawl Erupts As Boyfriend & Ex-Boyfriend Clash In Front Of Girl Inside University Campus In UP's Meerut
VIDEO: Firing After Massive Brawl Erupts As Boyfriend & Ex-Boyfriend Clash In Front Of Girl Inside University Campus In UP's Meerut

The incident of a fight between the two groups of students was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Firing After Massive Brawl Erupts As Boyfriend & Ex-Boyfriend Clash In Front Of Girl Inside University Campus In UP's Meerut | X

Meerut, September 17: In a shocking incident, a video of a brawl has surfaced on social media from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident of a fight between the two groups of students was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that a student was attacked by masked youths while he was talking to his female friend outside the canteen of the university.

There are reports that the brawl erupted after the boyfriend of the girl and her ex-boyfriend clashed due to which a fight erupted and even shots were fired. Luckily, the student escaped unhurt in the firing incident.

Gunshots Fired

The video shows that a youth is standing outside the canteen near the Gate No. 3, while talking to a girl. Suddenly, few masked youths attack the student talking to the girl and start beating him. A massive fight breaks out between the two groups of the students. The CCTV video shows that one of the masked attackers removes a pistol from his socks and fires at the youth.

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Victims' Families' Appeal Against Acquittal Of 7 Accused, Including Pragya Singh Thakur Over Incomplete Details
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing On Victims’ Families’ Appeal Against Acquittal Of 7 Accused, Including Pragya Singh Thakur Over Incomplete Details
IIM Calcutta Gets Extension Of AACSB Accreditation For Business Degree Programmes
IIM Calcutta Gets Extension Of AACSB Accreditation For Business Degree Programmes
QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore Tops List Of Indian Institutions, Ranks 52nd Globally
QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore Tops List Of Indian Institutions, Ranks 52nd Globally
VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit
VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit

Kabaddi Player Attacked

There are reports that the student who was attacked has been identified as Raja and is a kabaddi player. He was beaten with kicks and punches in the fight and his scooter also fell during the scuffle. The incident created panic on the campus as a bullet was fired inside the university. The attackers managed to flee the spot despite 80 security guards being present inside the university.

Mumbai: Amity University’s Spinach Callus Sent Via ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission Shows Growth In Space,...
University & Police Action

The university formed a committee and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police reached the spot and questioned the victim and his female friend. They also reportedly seized the CCTV footage of the brawl and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the attackers from the CCTV footage.

