Congress leader Ajay Rai makes sexist remark against Smriti Irani, says she comes to her constituency Amethi only for 'latke-jhatke'

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday took a jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani and said that she comes to her constituency Amethi only to do "latke-jhatke" and goes away.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Rai said this while he was talking to reporters in Sonbhadra.

Rai: Amethi is certainly the Gandhi family's seat and will remain so

In reply to a question on the chances of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 General Elections, Rai said, "Amethi is certainly the Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many members of the Gandhi family have served in the place." Talking about Irani, who had dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi in the 2019 elections, giving an unflattering reference to dance moves Rai said, "She only visits the constituency and 'latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati haim (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away).

Rahul Gandhi who is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha had won from Amethi parliamentary seat three times in a row.

