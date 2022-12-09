e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNo report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha

No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha

There is no report of starvation deaths from states and Union Territories, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: There is no report of starvation deaths from states and Union Territories, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the Global Hunger Index did not reflect India's true picture as it was a flawed measure of "hunger".

It should not be taken at face value as it is neither appropriate nor representative of hunger prevalent in a country, she said.

India ranked 107th of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index - 2022 with its child wasting rate, at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world. "There is no report of starvation deaths from states/UTs," Irani said in a written reply in response to a question on the number of starvation-related deaths among children and adults in India since 2014.

Responding to another question, Irani provided data as per which 140,575 children went missing since 2019 and 125,445 children had been recovered during the same period.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST's Premium Buses begin services between Bandra-Thane; book via Chalo app, check route &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Police detains YSRTP chief YS Sharmila in Hyderabad

Telangana: Police detains YSRTP chief YS Sharmila in Hyderabad

Army not being 'fair' to women officers, SC apprehends, asks it put 'house in order'

Army not being 'fair' to women officers, SC apprehends, asks it put 'house in order'

Delay in issuing foreign visas matter raised with US, UK: EAM Jaishankar

Delay in issuing foreign visas matter raised with US, UK: EAM Jaishankar

Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wife's victory by showering 10 rupee notes on musicians...

Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wife's victory by showering 10 rupee notes on musicians...

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demands expulsion of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal over "corruption"...

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demands expulsion of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal over