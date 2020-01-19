Congress leader's brother held in fraud case in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay's younger brother Sachin Upadhyay was arrested here on Sunday in a fraud case, police said.

Upadhyay was arrested from outside his home on the basis of the findings of an SIT which is probing the charges against him, Rajpur police station incharge Ashok Rathod said.

The SIT found Upadhyay guilty of transferring 50 per cent shares of his erstwhile business partner Mukesh Joshi in a joint venture company named SM Hospitality Pvt Ltd to his wife after forging his signature, he said.

The SIT was formed in June last year.