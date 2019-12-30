Congress leader who drove Priyanka Gandhi on scooter fined Rs 6,100 for no helmets

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 6,100 to Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar, who drove Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a scooter to reach the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week.
According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police issued a challan after Priyanka and and the driver rode the vehicle without helmet. They rode the scooty for almost 30 minutes to reach their destination.
On Saturday, after the police tried to stop her, Priyanka rode pillion on the party worker's scooter to reach the former IPS officer's residence, where she met his family members.
A high-voltage drama had unfolded in Lucknow after Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was stopped and manhandled by police personnel when she resisted their attempt to stop her from visiting the residence of Darapuri, arrested in connection with anti-citizenship law protests in the state.
"UP Police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had told media persons. "I was walking (after the car was stopped). I was surrounded, strangulated. They pushed me ... by a woman police person. I fell down. They stopped me and then I went on the scooter of a party worker," she said.
