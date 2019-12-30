Congress leader who drove Priyanka Gandhi on scooter fined Rs 6,100 for no helmets

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 6,100 to Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar, who drove Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a scooter to reach the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police issued a challan after Priyanka and and the driver rode the vehicle without helmet. They rode the scooty for almost 30 minutes to reach their destination.

On Saturday, after the police tried to stop her, Priyanka rode pillion on the party worker's scooter to reach the former IPS officer's residence, where she met his family members.