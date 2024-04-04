Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan | X

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. Sonia Gandhi was sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and secretary general P C Mody were also present.

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP.



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/hVG45ANi0u — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Kharge extends best wishes to Sonia Gandhi

Sending best wishes to Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (Formerly known as twitter, he said, "My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today. Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our Parliamentary strategy. She has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead."

My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today.



Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our… pic.twitter.com/ReMunHsCbq — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2024

This was just a few days before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases in the state of Rajasthan. The 2024 general elections will be held in Rajasthan in two phases. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19 while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26.

The votes will be cast to elect 25 Lok Sabha members in Rajasthan in the 18th parliamentary elections. The results will be announced on June 4. Voting will take place Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur during phase 1. Voting will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur,Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran during phase 2.